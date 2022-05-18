With the recent storm activity and heavy rainfall, Cross Lake, Pokegama Lake and Snake River rose just over 3 feet from May 11 and peaked at about 8.4 on Tuesday, May 17.
A warning of expected high waters was sent out by Al Johnson, chairman of the Lake Improvement Committee of Pokegama Lake Association, going into the fishing opener on May 14.
Johnson recommended that if you have time, it would be a good idea to clean out your fire pit and said that if your dock deck is not fastened down, you will likely lose sections. “If your boat is on the lift, it is probably going to come off,” he added.
As a result of the high waters, a “No-Wake” Ordinance was implemented by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake and the Snake River running between the two lakes. Wakes are prohibited on these waters until the water level has been below six feet for three days.
Johnson’s best guess is that it will be late on May 22 or early on May 23, barring significant rain, when the “No-Wake” Ordinance is lifted.
“This is going to be the second highest level since 2000,” added Johnson. “We’ll probably peak at an elevation of about 938.9’ on Pokegama. The highest since about 2000 was 939.6 feet on July 18, 2016 (highest recorded per the DNR); 938.78 feet on July 17, 2018; and 938.8 feet on October 8, 2017. The highest known level was 942.1 feet in 1972 when the Knife Lake dam broke.”
A rise of 9 feet is considered official flooding stage, and a rise of 11 feet is considered major flooding, according to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).
As for flooding damage, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Ben Karon reported that no damage was reported to him but that there was a dock and paddle boat floating and recovered at the south end of Pokegama near Lake Appeil.
“I did see the fishing pier in town has floated away a bit,” Karon said, adding that he would be reaching out to the City to notify them.
Snake River waters rage over the dam near the north end of Cross Lake and several lake shores are currently flooded, along with Voyager Park in downtown Pine City. Caution is advised when kayaking or canoeing on the Snake River.
