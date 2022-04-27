The Pine City Council will be calling for public input at an improvement hearing for a proposed street project on 8th Street SW (between Golf Avenue SW and Wilcox Avenue SW) and on Golf Avenue SW (between 8th Street SW and Main Street).
The hearing for the project will be held at their regular council meeting on Wednesday, May 4 at 6:30 at City Hall on 315 Main Street S.
Greg Anderson, Pine City engineer of SEH Inc., said that at the May 4 meeting, he will present the project to the public. The mayor will then open the hearing for public comment, and the city council will decide whether the construction plans will be finished and the project will go out for bids.
The estimated total cost of the project is approximately $1.5 million. Anderson said that about 5% of the total cost would be assessed to abutting property owners for a total assessment of approximately $62,728. Highlights from the proposed project include the following:
• Replacement of the existing water and sanitary sewer mains in the project streets along with the water and sewer services to the houses.
• Replacement and addition of some storm sewer and installation of new streets with concrete curb and gutter, with bituminous pavement at a width of 36 feet from curb to curb.
• Installation of a 6-foot concrete sidewalk to be installed directly behind the new curb on the west side of 8th Street SW and south side of Golf Avenue SW.
Thus far, feasibility reports have been completed, and if approved by the city council, project construction would likely begin in July of 2022 and be completed in October.
