I was so incredibly crushed and depressed about what I lacked … I almost forgot who was with me. More about that in a minute.
When I was 24, I had already been married for three years and started into my calling. I was a youth pastor as well as a substitute teacher for the school near me and a new home owner too. At that time, the housing market wasn’t anywhere near what it is currently for inventory. We ended up getting an incredible deal (Do those exist anymore?) on our dream house, and it really was a dream house for us.
One of the fun things about becoming a first time home buyer is discovering how fast a house can devour your wallet with bills coming out of thin air, as it seemed. A little roof work, a pipe leak, furniture … next thing you know, you’re in over your head. Even though my wife and I were employed full time, we weren’t getting ahead. Things started breaking. Too many things started breaking. Then, I started breaking.
As people who cared well for our property and possessions, I remember one week in particular that was quite humbling. Our washing machine went out first, followed by “the good vehicle,” and then some water issues. Next we noticed a possible electrical issue as lights and outlets were out. Like any good house built in 1901, with many subsequent additions, this old house had the breakers in the basement. Not just two boxes of course – several breaker boxes. I grabbed a flashlight and went to the basement to look for a tripped breaker. After pouring over the panels again and again, I was suddenly overwhelmed with failure. Nothing appeared to be tripped, and therefore, no easy fix. It was one more defeat.
I was trying to serve God in life, and I was trying to take care of my wife as well as the house. But I felt like I was an absolute loser at this point. So many things were going wrong or broken … and I couldn’t fix any of it. We were already down on cash and now this possible electrical issue as I stood in the dark basement. I literally couldn’t get much lower in that moment, physically or spiritually.
I’ve never heard the audible voice of God, but that doesn’t mean He doesn’t speak. In fact, God speaks to our mind and heart incredibly well. He speaks through Scripture, wisdom, situations, or a Christian friend at times. At this moment, Jesus was speaking clearly to my heart. I had the sense of Him asking, “Do you trust me?” It was strong enough that I spoke out loud back to God, “I do. I do trust you, God.”
Three times, God and I went back and forth on that. After a few minutes, I really felt the Lord impress on me to look to “Heaven” and praise Him in the midst of my need. I lifted my eyes up, and because of the basement being without power and dark, only my flashlight shined out. What happened next is complicated, so I’ll shorten the story a bit here.
What you need to know is that in the very same minute that I began to stretch my hands out to God and worship, my wife and I received unexpected money from someone who didn’t know us or our situation. It was enough to cover those bills, fix the car and get a washing machine which made my wife happy for more than one reason.
The point of this story is not to teach you that Jesus is going to make you rich in money; I don’t believe that. God wants us to be rich in faith and trust. More bills came with time, and we needed more money. What was truly invaluable was the experience of learning to look to God, trusting that when I stretch out to Him, He reaches back.
In Mark 3:1-6, there is a story of a man with a withered hand and some serious needs. Jesus told him, “Stretch out your hand.” And as the man stretched it out, the Lord healed him too. We all have an option to remain broken if we so choose; we can stand alone in the dark, and we can continue in our gloom. Or, we can stretch out and show God we trust Him to care for us. One of the titles or names attributed to the Messiah is Emmanuel which means “God with us.”
I hope today you can find a minute to stretch out your hands and worship, understanding that God is not a failure, and He’s near to those who call on Him in Truth!
Andrew Shaw is the pastor of Living Hope Christian Center.
