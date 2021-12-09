Strong girls basketball team prepares for competitive season

Pine City Girls basketball is preparing for a competitive season. Head coach, Ted Hasz, stated that he expects some ups and downs during the season. “But we will focus on getting better every day in order to be ready to make a run at playoff time,” he added.
Last year, the Pine City Girls basketball season saw a record of 16-3. This year, the schedule is strong, according to Hasz.
“We have added a lot of non-conference games against quality opponents including some schools that are much larger than us,” Hasz said. “We know that there will be some ups and downs, but we feel that it will really show us what we need to work on to beat the best teams by playoff time.”
One of the challenges that Hasz hopes to avoid this year is COVID. Hasz explains that the team is definitely concerned about the COVID numbers and will continue to do their best to keep everyone healthy.
Hasz said that some changes are being made, as they are every year, to fit the team’s personnel. “So we will definitely be putting some different wrinkles in.”
Some strengths Hasz hopes to build upon this year is the fact that there is good height and quickness on the team. “Therefore, there are many different ways that we can attack our opponent both on offense and defense. Our goal is to take advantage of the tools that have developed over the years.” Hasz explained.
The team itself has two great seniors: Maddie Berglund and Carissa Nascene. “They have been in the program all the way up and have been great leaders for our team and are both two year starters,” Hasz said. The two seniors will be major contributors as well, according to Hasz.
Besides the seniors, two other players with a lot of experience are expected to show their strength this year: Karly Jusczak and Kloey Lind. “Both are six footers and can play all over the floor,” said Hasz.
Ella Sell, Summer Theiman, Emma Belsheim, and Brooke Boland are also expected to be big contributors at the varsity level. Sophi Lati, who just committed to division 1 Wisconsin Green Bay, is injured this season but will also be a major contributor, just in a different way than the team is used to. This year’s team captains are Maddie Berglund, Carissa Nascene, and Sophie Lahti.
Hasz is accompanied by assistant coaches: JV coach, Adam Jensen; C squad coach, Patrick Judd; volunteer assistants, Jeff Lahti and Kolette Lind; 8th grade coach, Alex Sundley; and 7th grade coach, Ben Bloomquist.
Going forward, Hasz is excited for the season and is ready to see what the team can bring to the court. “We have a great group of kids in our program who strive for excellence both on the court and in the classroom,” he said. “We will be a very fun team to watch. We are very excited to see all that we can accomplish this season.”
