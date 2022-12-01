The Pine City Area Girls High School Hockey team is off to a fast start for the 2022-’23 season. The Dragons, coached by Bill Aagaard, are 3-1 on the early season. They are led by a strong offensive push by Abby Aagaard, Arissa Rydberg and Rhiannon Ashworth with a solid defense and strong goaltending by Sophia Olson.
This will be his third season of the girls’ varsity program, and coach Aagaard has coached the Dragons in all three seasons. Each year, the Dragons have improved and look to compete for this year’s conference title.
When asked about this year’s expectations, Aagaard said, “We are expecting to be a competitive team and challenge for the Mississippi 8 conference championship. The players have set goals to win the conference championship and to go deeper into section playoffs.”
The Dragons continue to develop their roster and players. This year’s challenge from coach Aagaard is to improve the players’ understanding of their role on the team. The Dragons have added seven new players to the roster providing positional depth. In addition to the depth, the Dragons will feature a full JV team to complement the varsity squad.
“With the JV team and varsity teams, we will gain valuable experience. Our Work ethic and competitiveness have been a major strength of the team,” noted Aagaard.
The Dragons look to improve on last year’s 9-16-1 record. Coach Aagaard said of the lone senior on this team, “We have one senior this year, Gabby Schumacher, who works hard at practice to improve herself and teammates. She is one of the loudest players who is always cheering and encouraging her teammates. She is one of the last players off the ice and is always willing to offer help to the coaches.” Aagaard regarding his roster and the strengths of his team said, “We are expecting strength from all our returning players. We have 13 returning letter winners, all of which are returning for their third year of playing varsity hockey.”
Over the weekend, the Dragons participated in the Marshall Invitational. The Dragons would lose in round one versus Waconia 2-1. This game was a tight contest for the Dragons, and Lexi Valvoda would score the lone goal for the Dragons. On Saturday, the Dragons would rebound, similar to the boys game later in the day, the Dragons fought back after a two goal deficit and to win a thriller 3-2.
The team will be led by team captains, Arrissa Rydberg, Malia Mikyska and alternates, Sophia Olson and Abby Aagaard. The Dragons are coached by Bill Aagaard, Nick Miller, Brandon Dornfeild, Brietta Clementson, and Tyler Mans. The Dragons coop with players from Mora, Rush City and Braham. Coach Aagaard thanked the community and school for the support of the program and student-athletes.
