Stuart Clem

May 5, 1944 - November 30, 2022
Stu Clem passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 78 after living nearly a decade with Alzheimer’s disease.
Stuart Peter Clem was born May 5, 1944 to George and Helen (Petersen) Clem in Minneapolis, Minn. He had one sister, Cleo, to welcome him home.
At age 19, Stu completed training at Dunwoody to be a baker. During his lifetime, he completed a variety of courses at the University of Minnesota and St. Scholastica. Stu was a lifelong student, always up for learning new things. He served in the Minnesota National Guard from 1963-1969. Working alongside Dick Gregor, Stu learned the residential building trade. He went on to build homes and happily pursued many different building projects (big and small) for the rest of his life.
In 1966, Stu married Linda Fulks (Eck), they had two daughters, Georgy and Jackie.
Stu’s employment was as varied as his interests; professional baker, builder, banker and handyman. In 1966, he joined the Clem Agency with his father and sold real estate and insurance. Perhaps one of his most interesting jobs was the time he spent working as a Tugboat Crew member on the St. Louis River.
In 1982, Stu married Donna Sivigny, together they enjoyed 40 happy years of marriage; working, traveling, running races and spending time with family and friends.
Stu loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, father and was adored by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved nature and working outdoors. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved laughing. Stu was a fan of all sports, but it was in running he found his true passion in life. Together, Stu and Donna took part in countless races. Frequently Stu placed at or near the top of his age category. Many of the runners he and Donna met over the years became lifelong friends.
Stu is survived by his loving wife Donna Clem; daughters Georgy (Jay) Shanahan all of Pine City, Jackie Clem (Chris Whiting) of Pasadena, Calif.; grandchildren Samuel, Sophia, Ellie Clem-Whiting, Isaac, William, Margaret, Helen, Colleen Shanahan; brothers/sisters-in-law Bob (Rita) Sivigny, Dan (Rita) Sivigny all of Pine City, Ron Sivigny (Peg Skalicky) of Beroun, Sue Sivigny, Randy (Jessica) Sivigny all of Pine City; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Stu was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen Clem; sister Cleo Kirkwood, brother-in-law Robert Kirkwood; Aunt Sarah Clem; nephew Weylon Wiedemann, great nephew Ryan Kirkwood; mother-in-law Faith Sivigny, father-in-law Don Sivigny.
Pastor Tim Adams will be officiating the funeral service for Stu: 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 9 at Journey North Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Swanson Chapel in Pine City and one hour of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Journey North Church prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements for Stuart Clem are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
