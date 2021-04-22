Minnesota State
University Moorhead
Alyssa LaCroix-Pine City-received a $2,000 Fire Up Scholarship-Film Production Major
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 9:15 pm
