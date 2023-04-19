Students inducted to National Honor Society

Pine City High School inducted students into National Honor Society the evening of April 10, with 15 new members joining the 30 current members. So far this school year, the current NHS students have volunteered over 450 hours in our schools and the community. These students are actively upholding the four pillars of the National Society: Character, Leadership, Scholarship, and Service. If you have any community events that could use some volunteers as the members are always looking for different ways to serve. Please contact NHS advisor Sara Roubinek at sroubinek@isd578.org. Back Row: Addison Sell, Allison Unverzagt, Brooklyn Shellito, Waylon Peterson, Luke Hirsch, Sophia Olson, Kloey Lind, Carly Tyberg, Emma Hermanson, Karly Jusczak, Hannah Bombard, Ben Gregg, Greyson Johnson, Jace Preston, Riley Cummings, and Bryce Erickson. Middle Row: Claire Emmons, Daisy Huff, Vivian Cavallin, Madyson Bombard, Abigayle Aagaard, Emma Belsheim, Arissa Rydberg, Sophia Olson, Ella Sell, Eva Johnson, Lilly Schneider, Lydia Blatz, and Ashley Peters. Front Row: Ben Strauch, Nick Stewart, Brecken Reiser, Peyton Perreault, Nia Patzoldt, Piper Mettling, Sawyer McDaniel, Morgan Macho, Maya Ingelsias, Ben Huettl, Rachel Brown, Paige Bombard, Amelia Bombard, Anthony Bergerson, and Macie Babolik. Not pictured: Lena Roubinek
