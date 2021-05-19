A group of Pine City High School students crossed Main Street to join protesters rallying on the school property on the other side of the road on May 13. Those gathered – including members of the group Bikers Against Bullies – were there to support an Asian student who had become the target of racist bullying at the school.
Students join rally at Pine City High School
- Mike Gainor | The Pioneer
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash on Hwy. 23 near Askov sends 3 to hospital
- Veteran killed in I-35 crash in Pine County
- Standing up to racism, bullying at Pine City High School
- Fatal crash near Rock Creek
- Students join rally at Pine City High School
- It’s time to do better
- Driver’s life in peril after crash
- New addiction treatment facility offers hope
- Crash on Hwy. 23 sends 3 to hospital
- Sweet Summer Sounds concerts return to Hinckley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.