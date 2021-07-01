North Dakota 

State University

Kimberly Jean Whaley-Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering-Pine City

Central Lakes College

Michelle Martin-Certificate-Environmental Studies-Graduate-Hinckley

Sarah Volden-Associate of Arts-Honors-Graduate-Hinckley

Kaia Leibel- Associate of Applied Science, Videography Production-Honors-Graduate-Pine City

Winona State University

Ashley Wallenburg-Hinckley-Dean’s List

Bethel University

Micaela Anderson-Senior-Pine City-Dean’s List

 Emily Guzik-Senior-Pine City-Dean’s List

 Noah Miller-Junior-Pine City-Dean’s List

