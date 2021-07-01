North Dakota
State University
Kimberly Jean Whaley-Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering-Pine City
Central Lakes College
Michelle Martin-Certificate-Environmental Studies-Graduate-Hinckley
Sarah Volden-Associate of Arts-Honors-Graduate-Hinckley
Kaia Leibel- Associate of Applied Science, Videography Production-Honors-Graduate-Pine City
Winona State University
Ashley Wallenburg-Hinckley-Dean’s List
Bethel University
Micaela Anderson-Senior-Pine City-Dean’s List
Emily Guzik-Senior-Pine City-Dean’s List
Noah Miller-Junior-Pine City-Dean’s List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.