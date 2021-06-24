Saint Cloud
State University
Angela DeGray-Grasston-College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, BS-Dean’s List
Breckan Pangerl-Pine City-School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS-Dean’s List
Kelly Saumer-Pine City-School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS-Dean’s List
Christina Scherer-Pine City-School of Education, Early Childhood Education, BS-Dean’s List
Melissa Smetana-Pine City-College of Liberal Arts, Graphic Design, BFA-Dean’s List
Minnesota State
University Moorehead
Emma Willhite-Pine City-Sustainability-Dean’s List
Karl Schultz-Brook Park-Exercise Science-Dean’s List
Gonzanga University
Molly Peters-Pine City-President’s List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.