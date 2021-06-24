Saint Cloud 

State University

Angela DeGray-Grasston-College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, BS-Dean’s List

Breckan Pangerl-Pine City-School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS-Dean’s List

Kelly Saumer-Pine City-School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS-Dean’s List

Christina Scherer-Pine City-School of Education, Early Childhood Education, BS-Dean’s List

Melissa Smetana-Pine City-College of Liberal Arts, Graphic Design, BFA-Dean’s List

Minnesota State 

University Moorehead

Emma Willhite-Pine City-Sustainability-Dean’s List

Karl Schultz-Brook Park-Exercise Science-Dean’s List

Gonzanga University

Molly Peters-Pine City-President’s List

