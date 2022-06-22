Twenty-nine Pine City Elementary School first to sixth grade students learned how our garden helpers help us and how we can help them at three after-school Community Education classes in May.
Those garden helpers include birds, toads, frogs, and pollinators. On the first two days, the students put together bird feeders and houses for bug eating toads and frogs. On the last day, they created annual flower seed tapes and went home with annual seedlings and perennial seeds to create a pollinator patch in their yards.
Using this knowledge, the students can provide a habitat in their yards to protect important animal helpers. Master gardeners who helped were led by intern Lorrie Cashman. Others included: Kathy Cedarleaf, Carol Evans, Linda and Roger Fisher, Charles Mans, Chris St George, and volunteers: Dave Cashman and Sandy Mathison.
