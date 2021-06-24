Students share ‘Stuart Little’ performance with live audience

The cast and crew of “Stuart Little” had just one chance to share their show with a live audience – but they made the most of it.

 

 Photo Provided

The cast of the Pine City High School Theatre Department’s presentation of “Stuart Little” only had one night to share their show with audiences. But despite the pandemic restrictions, those attending found much to admire in the classic story by E.B. White, and in the young actors and crew members who brought it to life. 

“Stuart Little was a great opportunity for a short, fun and kid friendly production with a group of young actors – many of them making their first appearance on the Pine City High School stage,” noted Director Becky Schueller.

Schueller thanked the audience for coming out to support the production. She gave credit to the cast to working hard and overcoming challenges in order to create a fun show. She also thanked the crew, with a special note to Stage Manager Kelsey Carlson, the only senior involved in the show. 

Cast of Stuart Little

Brooklyn Shellito as Stuart Little

Ben Michels as Mr. Little, Leroy, Superintendent and Repairman

Shelby Klar as Mrs. Little, Babbette and Narrator

Ellie Novak as Geoge Little, Margalo, Narrator and Katherine

Chase Holmstrom as Dr. Carey, Bureau Chief, Angle and Henry

Evelyn Ames as  Narrator, Doctor, Patient, Tiger and Mary

Isabella Dockter as Dog, Pigeon and Penny

Crew of ‘Stuart Little’

Directed by Becky Schueller

Set, Sound and Lighting Design by Jay Schueller

Costume Design by JoLynn Howard

Prop Design by Ceal Regnier 

Kelsey Carlson-Stage Manager

Gavin Schuller-Sound

Ashley Peters-Sound Effects

Kylie Buirge-Backstage Crew

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.