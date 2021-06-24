Students share ‘Stuart Little’ performance with live audience

The cast of the Pine City High School Theatre Department’s presentation of “Stuart Little” only had one night to share their show with audiences. But despite the pandemic restrictions, those attending found much to admire in the classic story by E.B. White, and in the young actors and crew members who brought it to life.
“Stuart Little was a great opportunity for a short, fun and kid friendly production with a group of young actors – many of them making their first appearance on the Pine City High School stage,” noted Director Becky Schueller.
Schueller thanked the audience for coming out to support the production. She gave credit to the cast to working hard and overcoming challenges in order to create a fun show. She also thanked the crew, with a special note to Stage Manager Kelsey Carlson, the only senior involved in the show.
Cast of Stuart Little
Brooklyn Shellito as Stuart Little
Ben Michels as Mr. Little, Leroy, Superintendent and Repairman
Shelby Klar as Mrs. Little, Babbette and Narrator
Ellie Novak as Geoge Little, Margalo, Narrator and Katherine
Chase Holmstrom as Dr. Carey, Bureau Chief, Angle and Henry
Evelyn Ames as Narrator, Doctor, Patient, Tiger and Mary
Isabella Dockter as Dog, Pigeon and Penny
Crew of ‘Stuart Little’
Directed by Becky Schueller
Set, Sound and Lighting Design by Jay Schueller
Costume Design by JoLynn Howard
Prop Design by Ceal Regnier
Kelsey Carlson-Stage Manager
Gavin Schuller-Sound
Ashley Peters-Sound Effects
Kylie Buirge-Backstage Crew
