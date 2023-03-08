The Pine Center for the Arts welcomes students of Pine City Public Schools ISD 578, grades K-12 to recognize Youth Art Month. Founded in 1961, its purpose is to promote art and arts education in our schools and communities. The gallery is sponsored by Edward Jones Pine City Financial Advisor, Sydney Nelson. Youth in the Arts opens on Friday, March 3. The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Beverages and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of March. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is free and open to the public. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.