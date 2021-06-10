Brescia University
Brooke Lynn James-Brook Park-Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W) in Social Work-Graduate
University of
Minnesota Crookston
Aaron Christensen-Pine City-Graduate-Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Sandra Nelson-Hinckley-Graduate-Bachelor of Science in Accounting
North Dakota
State University
Belle R. Helseth-Pine City-Dean’s List-Architecture
St. Scholastica
Ashley Faur-Pine City-Dean’s List
Alicia Freeman-Pine City-Dean’s List
Jacob Rademacher-Pine City-Dean’s List
Samantha Willert-Pine City-Dean’s List
Scarlet Pantlin-Rush City-Dean’s List
University of
Wisconsin-Superior
Elijah Currie-Hinckley-Dean’s List
Dakota County
Technical College
Abby Skluzacek-Pine City-President’s List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.