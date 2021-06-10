Brescia University

Brooke Lynn James-Brook Park-Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W) in Social Work-Graduate

University of 

Minnesota Crookston

Aaron Christensen-Pine City-Graduate-Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Sandra Nelson-Hinckley-Graduate-Bachelor of Science in Accounting

North Dakota 

State University

Belle R. Helseth-Pine City-Dean’s List-Architecture

St. Scholastica

Ashley Faur-Pine City-Dean’s List

Alicia Freeman-Pine City-Dean’s List

Jacob Rademacher-Pine City-Dean’s List

Samantha Willert-Pine City-Dean’s List

Scarlet Pantlin-Rush City-Dean’s List

University of 

Wisconsin-Superior 

Elijah Currie-Hinckley-Dean’s List

Dakota County 

Technical College

Abby Skluzacek-Pine City-President’s List

