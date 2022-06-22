Dean’s List
Minnesota State University Moorhead
• Alyssa LaCroix, Pine City
UW-River Falls
• Hannah Husom, Brook Park
• Joel Preston, Elementary Education, Pine City
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
• Kensington Tayerle, Pine City
Iowa State University
• Jacob Jakusz, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Grasston
University of Wisconsin-Stout
• Amanda Nutt, Sophomore, BFA entertainment design
• Kaitlyn Nutt, Sophomore, BFA game design and development-Art
University of Wisconsin-Superior
• Alexis Thieman, Pine City
• Taylor Knapp, Brook Park
Graduates
Iowa State University
• Jacob Jakusz, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Grasston
Northland College
• Makenna Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Biology
