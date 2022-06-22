Dean’s List

 Minnesota State University Moorhead

Alyssa LaCroix,  Pine City

UW-River Falls 

Hannah Husom, Brook Park

Joel Preston, Elementary Education, Pine City

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Kensington Tayerle Pine City

Iowa State University 

Jacob Jakusz, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Grasston 

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Amanda Nutt, Sophomore, BFA entertainment design

Kaitlyn Nutt, Sophomore, BFA game design and development-Art

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Alexis Thieman, Pine City

Taylor Knapp, Brook Park

Graduates

Iowa State University 

Jacob Jakusz, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Grasston

Northland College

•  Makenna Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Biology

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.