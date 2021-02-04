North Dakota State
University
Belle R. Helseth-Pine City-Architecture-Dean’s List
The College of
St. Scholastica
Ashley Faur-Pine City-Sophomore majoring in Undeclared-Dean’s List
Annabell Johnson-Pine City-Sophomore majoring in Elementary Education-Dean’s List
Jacob Rademacher-Pine City-Senior majoring in History-Dean’s List
Melinda Rydberg-Rush City-Senior majoring in Biochemistry-Dean’s List
University of
Minnesota Crookston
Logan Steven Leclair-Pine City- Bachelor of Science-Applied Studies-Graduate
University of
Wisconsin-Stout
Kaitlyn Nutt, Freshman-Pine City-Pre Game Des/Dev-Art-Dean’s List
University of
Minnesota Duluth
Josephine J. Barstad, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Performance B Mus-Hinckley-Dean’s List
Rebecca C. Nelson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Philosophy and Political Science BA-Hinckley-Dean’s List
Grace L. Anderson, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work BSW-Pine City-Dean’s List
Natalie C. Cahill, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci BA Sc-Pine City Dean’s LIst
Sandra A. Wawersich, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry BS-Pine City-Dean’s List
Southwest Minnesota State University
Alexandria Rootkie, Pine City-Dean’s List
Joseph VanAlstine, Rush City-Dean’s List
Saint Cloud Technical and
Community College
Joseph Stenger, President’s List-Hinkcley
Makayla Butenhoff, President’s List-Pine City
Jade Juhl, President’s List-Pine City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.