North Dakota State 

University

Belle R. Helseth-Pine City-Architecture-Dean’s List

The College of 

St. Scholastica

Ashley Faur-Pine City-Sophomore majoring in Undeclared-Dean’s List

Annabell Johnson-Pine City-Sophomore majoring in Elementary Education-Dean’s List

Jacob Rademacher-Pine City-Senior majoring in History-Dean’s List

Melinda Rydberg-Rush City-Senior majoring in Biochemistry-Dean’s List

University of 

Minnesota Crookston

Logan Steven Leclair-Pine City- Bachelor of Science-Applied Studies-Graduate

University of 

Wisconsin-Stout

Kaitlyn Nutt, Freshman-Pine City-Pre Game Des/Dev-Art-Dean’s List

University of 

Minnesota Duluth

Josephine J. Barstad, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Performance B Mus-Hinckley-Dean’s List

Rebecca C. Nelson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Philosophy and Political Science BA-Hinckley-Dean’s List

Grace L. Anderson, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work BSW-Pine City-Dean’s List

 Natalie C. Cahill, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci BA Sc-Pine City Dean’s LIst

 Sandra A. Wawersich, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry BS-Pine City-Dean’s List

Southwest Minnesota            State University

Alexandria Rootkie, Pine City-Dean’s List

Joseph VanAlstine, Rush City-Dean’s List

Saint Cloud Technical and 

Community College

Joseph Stenger, President’s List-Hinkcley

Makayla Butenhoff, President’s List-Pine City

Jade Juhl, President’s List-Pine City

 

