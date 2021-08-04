Bemidji State University

Tabatha Troff-Dean’s List-Pine City

Cody Fish-Dean’s List-Hinckley

St. Catherine University

Emma Schmidt-Dean’s List-Pine City

Minnesota State Mankato

Jocelyn Johnson-High Honor List-Pine City

University of Minnesota — Twin Cities

•Daric Ford-College of Liberal Arts-Dean’s List-Brook Park

•Ellen Harth-Col. of Food, Agr. & Nat. Res. Sci.-Dean’s    List-Hinckley

•Jacob Adams-College of Liberal Arts-Dean’s List-Pine City

•Grace Hiljus-College of Liberal Arts-Dean’s List-Pine City

•Kristina Knutson-School of Nursing-Dean’s List-Pine City

