Bemidji State University
Tabatha Troff-Dean’s List-Pine City
Cody Fish-Dean’s List-Hinckley
St. Catherine University
Emma Schmidt-Dean’s List-Pine City
Minnesota State Mankato
Jocelyn Johnson-High Honor List-Pine City
University of Minnesota — Twin Cities
•Daric Ford-College of Liberal Arts-Dean’s List-Brook Park
•Ellen Harth-Col. of Food, Agr. & Nat. Res. Sci.-Dean’s List-Hinckley
•Jacob Adams-College of Liberal Arts-Dean’s List-Pine City
•Grace Hiljus-College of Liberal Arts-Dean’s List-Pine City
•Kristina Knutson-School of Nursing-Dean’s List-Pine City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.