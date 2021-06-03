University of Minnesota
Crookston
Aaron Christensen-Pine City-Chancellor’s List
University of
Wisconsin-Stout
Amanda Nutt-Freshman-BFA entertainment design-Dean’s List-Pine City
Kaitlyn Nutt-Freshman-BFA Game Design & Development-Art-Dean’s List-Pine City
Hamline University
Raylah Bacon-Pine City-Dean’s List
Allyson Chromey-Pine City-Dean’s List
Kaytlyn Danielzuk-Rush City-Dean’s List
Jack Erickson-Pine City-Dean’s List
Hamline University School of Business
Jakob Daniels-Pine City-Dean’s List
