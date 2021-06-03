University of Minnesota

 Crookston

Aaron Christensen-Pine City-Chancellor’s List

University of

 Wisconsin-Stout

Amanda Nutt-Freshman-BFA entertainment design-Dean’s List-Pine City

Kaitlyn Nutt-Freshman-BFA Game Design & Development-Art-Dean’s List-Pine City

Hamline University

Raylah Bacon-Pine City-Dean’s List

Allyson Chromey-Pine City-Dean’s List

Kaytlyn Danielzuk-Rush City-Dean’s List

Jack Erickson-Pine City-Dean’s List

Hamline University School of Business 

Jakob Daniels-Pine City-Dean’s List

