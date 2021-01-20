Minnesota State University Moorhead

Mariah Phillips-Nursing-Pine City Jr. Sr. High School-Pine City-Dean’s List

Emma Willhite-Sustainability-Pine City Jr. Sr. High School-Pine City-Dean’s List 

Gonzanga University

Molly Peters-Pine City-Dean’s List

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Preston-Elementary Education-Pine City-Dean’s List 

University of Northwestern St. Paul

Luke A. LeBrun-Pine City-Dean’s List

