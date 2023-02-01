Honors students who enrolled in 12 credits or more, and received a grade point average of 4.0
Jordan Engel, Associate of Arts, Brook Park
Taylor Hackett, PSEO, Pine City
Natasha Petschke, Psychology, Pine City
Sam James, Business, Pine City
Jeremy Brinker, Precision Machining Technology, Pine City
Lindsay Darlow, Human Services Eligibility Worker, Pine City
Megan Cunnien, Early Childhood Development, Pine City
Alana Mangan, Associate of Arts, Pine City
DEAN’S LIST
Recognizes academic achievement within a single semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must be in good academic standing, enrolled in 12 credits or more, and receive a grade point average of 3.0-3.9
Morgan Brackenbury, Associate of Arts, Pine City
Ashley Gardner, Business, Pine City
Mason Olson, Cyber Security, Pine City
Connor Segarra, Precision Machining, Pine City
Ethan Miklya, Construction Technology, Pine City
Autumn Somora, Pine City
Siarra Fix, Business, Pine City
Chase Holmstrom, PSEO, Pine City
Emma Johnson, PSEO, Pine City
Chloe McKellar, PSEO, Pine City
Deacon Foss, PSEO, Pine City
Joshua Rike, Automated Systems Technology, Rock Creek
NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENT
Student must be in good academic standing, enrolled in 6-11 credits, and receive a grade point average of 3.5 or above
Laura Dubany, Nursing Mobility (RN), Brook Park
Tucker Kubesh, Business, Pine City
JennaLee, Olson, Associate of Arts, Pine City
Madyson Bombard, PSEO, Pine City
Vivian Cavallin, PSEO, Pine City
Ellie Novak, PSEO, Pine City
Rachel Adams, Associate of Arts, Pine City
David Brady Jr., PSEO, Pine City
Twyla Christian, Business, Pine City
Lena Roubinek, PSEO, Pine City
Nicholas Stewart, PSEO, Pine City
Rene Valvoda , Nursing Mobility (RN), Pine City
University of Wisconsin-Superior
Taylor Anderson-Pine City-Dean’s List
Dustin Bergstrom-Pine City-Dean’s List
Alexis Thieman-Pine City-Dean’s List
Minnesota State University Moorehead
Alyssa LaCroix-Film Production-Trio Wolf Creek Charter School-Pine City-Dean’s List
Brynna Reiser-Elementary Inclusive Education-Pine City Jr. Sr. High School-Pine City-Dean’s List
Emma Willhite-Sustainability-Pine City Jr. Sr. High School-Pine City-Dean’s List
