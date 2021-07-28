St. Cloud State University
• Gavin Dutcher, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Software Engineering, Magna Cum Laude-Brook Park
• Neal Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Magna Cum Laude-Brook Park
• Katie Krier, Master of Science, College Counseling & Student Development-Grasston
• Breckan Pangerl, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude-Pine City
• Kelly Saumer, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Summa Cum Laude-Pine City
• Emilie Skluzacek, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude-Pine City
• Melissa Smetana, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Summa Cum Laude-Pine City
• Ryan Stumne, Master of Science, Special Education-Pine City
Bethel University
Micaela Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing-Graduate
