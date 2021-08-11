St. Cloud State University
Mary Davis, Pine City, Mary Beth Wedum Scholarship, Shirley Schrader Graduate Scholarship
Christina Scherer, Pine City Golden Rule Scholarship in Child and Family Studies
University of Minnesota — Duluth, Dean’s List
•Emma V Downing, Coll. of Arts, Hum. and Social Sci., Braham
•Jordan G Mitchell, Swenson Coll. of Sci. and Eng., Braham
•Faith H Rude, College of Arts, Hum., and Social Sci., Braham •Jared D Schumaker, Swenson Coll. of Sci. and Eng., Braham
•Josephine J Barstad, Coll. of Arts, Hum. and Social Sci., Hinckley
•Rebecca C Nelson, Coll. of Arts, Hum. and Social Sci., Hinckley
•Grace L Anderson, Coll. of Ed. and Human Service Professions, Pine City
•Sandra A Wawersich, Swenson Coll. of Sci. and Eng., Hinckley
