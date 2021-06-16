University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Hannah Husom-Brook Park-Psychology-Dean’s List
Chloe Alleman-Pine City-Marketing Communications-Dean’s List
JJ Preston-Pine City Elementary Education-Dean’s List
Duke Waxberg Pine City-Health & Human Performanc-Dean’s List
North Dakota State University
Ainsley Vinaja-Pine City-Presidential award winner
