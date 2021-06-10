Area artists of all skill levels are invited to submit their works – for free – to the East Central Regional Arts Council’s IMAGE Art Show on or before June 15.
This is the 34th year of the annual judged art show, which sponsored by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC).
This year ECRAC will host the show online, followed by a showing of award winning artwork in July at the ECRAC gallery (109 Tobies Mill Place, Hinckley), where artworks will be judged and best in show announced.
There is no fee to participate in IMAGE. However, artists wishing to exhibit a work of art in the IMAGE Art Show must read and complete an online entry form and submit it before or on the deadline date of June 15. No late entries can be accepted.
Any person needing assistance with an entry and those with questions can leave a message at 320-591-7032, or preferably, email image@ecrac.org.
All IMAGE Art Show exhibitors must be at least 18 years old and be residents of Region 7E (the Minnesota counties of: Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine). Artwork must be original (conceived and executed by the artist submitting the work), recent (completed within the last three years), and must not have been exhibited in prior IMAGE Art Shows.
Go to www.ECRAC.org to enter before June 15.
About the East Central Regional Arts Council
The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is a non-profit 501c3 organization that has been designated by the Minnesota State Arts Board as the regional arts council for Region 7E in East Central Minnesota. The mission of the East Central Regional Arts Council is to support the arts and bring the life enhancing values they afford to Region 7E residents. ECRAC accomplishes this mission through programs and special initiatives for artists and arts organizations. Find out more about the East Central Regional Arts Council at www.ecrac.org.
