SUMMARY
OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot was present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr, Commissioner Steve Chaffee and Commissioner Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the June 16, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication and June 29, 2020 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor Monthly Report – June 2020
County Board of Appeal & Equalization Minutes – June 15, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve Resolution 2020-42 authorizing Debra K. Mofle, former owner, to repurchase the property at 6 Pathfinder Village, Lot B20, Hinckley, in full.
Approve renewal of a contract for law enforcement services for the City of Sandstone for years 2021, 2022, 2023. The only changes from the previous contract are the rates: $57.77/hr., $59.50/hr., and $61.29 for the respective years (3% each year). The hours and expectations remain the same.
Approve regular employment status for Social Worker Samantha Maser effective July 14, 2020.
Approve the hiring of Human Resources Generalist Jessica Blesener, effective start date no later than July 20, 2020, $18.65 per hour, grade 5.
Public Hearing - Ordinance 2020-43 (Concerning Septic Systems) (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated Wilma Township has elected to defer regulation of subsurface sewage treatment systems (SSTS) to Pine County.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:08 a.m. and called for public comment. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:08 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt Pine County Ordinance 2020-43 on behalf of Wilma Township, rescinding all prior ordinances and amendments to ordinances regulating subsurface sewage treatment systems within Wilma Township. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Corrections for Work Release Services. Second by Commissioner Mohr.
A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to authorize Commissioner Ludwig to vote affirmatively at the Nemadji One Watershed One Plan meeting to submit the draft water plan to BWSR for a 60-day review. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to award contract #2001 to Midwest Contracting LLC, the lowest responsible bidder, in the amount of $963,059.50. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr authorizing to approve Resolution 2020-45 authorizing acceptance of $29,607.74 of CARES Act Grant for elections. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was taken by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:37 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 6, 2020
