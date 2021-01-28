SUMMARY OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Minutes of Organizational and Regular Meeting
Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
County Administrator David Minke called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
County Administrator Minke stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Pine County Administrator has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren and Commissioner JJ Waldhalm were present in the board room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Steve Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr, and Commissioner Matt Ludwig. Also present in the board room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
Administrator Minke welcomed newly elected commissioners Lovgren and Waldhalm.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
County Administrator Minke called for nominations for County Board Chair.
Commissioner Ludwig nominated Commissioner Hallan as Chair and Commissioner Mohr as Vice Chair. With no further nominations, a unanimous white ballot was cast to elect Commissioner Hallan as Chair and Commissioner Mohr as Vice Chair. A Roll Call vote was called by County Administrator Minke.: District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Commissioner Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Board and Committee Assignments for 2021:
Discussion took place of appointments to the boards and committees. Chair Hallan will distribute a list to commissioners for review and adjustment.
Discussion was held to consider scheduling evening county board meetings. The subject will be discussed at the Strategic Planning county board meeting on January 12, 2021.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig, second by Commissioner Mohr, to set the 2021 County Board regular meetings and Board of Equalization as set forth below. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2021 Pine County Board of Commissioner Meeting Schedule
Regular meetings of the Pine County Board of Commissioners are at 10:00 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month except for December when the first meeting of the month will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021. Due to the pandemic, and as allowed by Minnesota Statutes 13D.021, Subd. (1), regular meetings will be conducted in person and via electronic means. The in-person portion of the meeting will be held at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone. Information to join electronically will be posted on the county website.
The meetings on the first Tuesday of the month begin at 10:00 a.m. and are held at the Pine County Courthouse, Boardroom, Pine City;
The meetings on the third Tuesday of the month begin at 10:00 a.m. and are held at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, unless otherwise noted:
County Board Meeting Dates:
January 5th and 19th
February 2nd and 16th
March 2nd and 16th
April 6th and 20th
May 4th and 18th
June 1st and 15th
July 6th and 20th
August 3rd and 17th
September 7th and 21st
October 5th and 19th
November 2nd and 16th
December 9th (This change of date is due to the Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference scheduled for December 6-8, 2021) and 21st
Board of Equalization, June 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., Pine County Courthouse, Boardroom, Pine City.
Truth in Taxation, December 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., Pine County Courthouse, Boardroom, Pine City. This meeting is required by MS 275.065 and must be held between November 25 and December 30. The meeting may not start before 6:00 PM.
County Board Committee Meetings
Facilities 1st Wednesday -- 9:00 a.m.
HHS February 8, May 10, August 9, November 8 – 10:30 a.m.
Personnel Monday of the week prior to the 2nd board meeting -- 9:00 a.m.
Technology 4th Tuesday of odd numbered months (January, March, May, July, September,
November)– 9:00 a.m.
Committee meetings will be held virtually until post-pandemic and then will generally held in the Commissioner Conference Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
All meetings subject to change. Contact the County Administrator’s Office for further information.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the December 15, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – December 14, 2020
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – December, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Accept a $500 donation from Atscott Manufacturing for the annual Pine County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive.
Approve the following contracts:
A. Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Administrative Support Contract
Provide temporary administrative support to the Soil & Water Conservation District by the County Zoning Department. The county shall bill SWCD for work performed at the rate of $26 per hour which shall apply to time worked by county staff and include travel time, if necessary. The term of the contract is January 5, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
B. Rise Up Psychological Services Contract
Between Rise Up Psychological Services and Pine County Health & Human Services (HHS) for Rise Up Psychological Services to provide clinical supervision to HHS’s children’s mental health case managers at a rate of $125 per hour (three hours per month; $4,500/year), and reflective practice supervision to HHS staff including public health family home visiting staff and child protection staff, at a rate of $100 per hour (maximum of $15,600/year). The term of the contract will be January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
C. Medication Management Services
Between Kanabec County Family Services (KCFS) and Pine County Health & Human Services (HHS) for KCFS to provide medication management services. The term of the contract is January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. The rate is $128.64 per hour, not to exceed $10,805 annually.
D. Solid Oak Financial Services
Between Solid Oak Financial Services and Pine County Health & Human Services to provide guardianship services to adults who need a guardian. The term of the contract is January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. The cost of the service is increasing from $130/month per individual to $155/month per individual.
Approve Resolution 2021-01 extending septic fix-up special assessments as follows:
A. Paul E. Jerry, PID 17.0256.000, $13,280
B. Shawn Kilpela and Stacie Mix, PID 43.0552.000, $11,496.21
C. Ralph O. Baker and Gloria J. Baker, PID 26.0049.000, $5,750
D. Michael T. Belland and Michelle M. Belland, PID 26.8800.300, $5,750
E. Clifford McCann, PID 31.0020.001, $15,800
F. Kevin W. Dahl and Paula K. Dahl, PID 43.0608.001, $24,500
Approve final payment to S. R. Reinforcing Inc. in the amount of $33,066.93 for Contract #1901 related to SAP 058-632-018 / Bridge #58557 on CSAH 32, 2.4 miles Northwest of CSAH 31 over Hay Creek.
Approve Jacqueline Ness, Clerk III in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, to attend the virtual Pro-West Legal Description Training hosted by the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative. Registration: $180; no travel expenses.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2021-02 extending a special assessment to Marcus Ammerman (PID 28.0520.005) for $28,500 for a term of 20 years at 0% interest. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award the first publication of the financial statement, proceedings of the County Board and such other notices as required by law to the Pine City Pioneer at $8.75 per column inch, as the official county newspaper, and the second publication of the financial statement and other such notices to the Pine County Courier at $8.75 per column inch. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the 2021-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreements with Social Services Supervisors represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Deputies represented by Minnesota Teamsters Public & Law Enforcement Employees Union. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
At 11:17 a.m. Chair Hallan recessed the County Board meeting and opened the Regional Railroad Authority annual meeting.
Chair Hallan stated the chair and vice chair appointments have in the past mirrored the county board chair/vice-chair appointments.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the following Regional Railroad Authority officer appointments: Chair: Commissioner Steve Hallan; Vice-Chair: Commissioner Josh Mohr; Secretary: Administrator David Minke (non-voting); and Treasurer: Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder (non-voting). Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
With there being no further business, the Regional Railroad Authority meeting was adjourned at 11:22 a.m. and the County Board meeting was reconvened.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:20 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for January 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 28, 2021
