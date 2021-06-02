Summer’s songs return

The Holy Hootenanners took the stage for the first Art in the Park concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scores of locals came out to enjoy the music on the sun-dappled evening of Friday, May 28 – and to pay tribute to memory of Cindy Novy, owner of the Flower Box and original member of the Pine City Arts Council, who passed away this past year due to COVID-19. The next concert is scheduled for this Friday at 6:30 p.m., featuring the seven piece, rock-n-soul music of the Roxxy Hall Band. 

