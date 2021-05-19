Art in the Park returns in Pine City next weekend
If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then there’s surely going to be an outpouring of love and laughter as Art in the Park – Pine City’s annual summer concert series – returns to the Robinson Park pavilion on May 28.
The first band to take the stage will be the Holy Hootenanners, who describe themselves as a group of like-minded musicians united by their small country church in Mahtowa, Minnesota – and their love of playing foot-stompin’, hoot-n-holler country gospel music and more.
All music starts at 6:30 p.m., and the rain site will be the Pine County Fairgrounds Event Center.
The concert series – which runs through July 30 – is brought to Pine City each year by the hardworking members of the Pine City Arts Council.
Adrienne Roubinek of the Pine City Arts Council said that first concert this year will be held in memory of Cindy Novy, owner of the Flower Box and original member of the Arts Council, who passed away this past year due to COVID-19.
“Cindy was instrumental,” Roubinek said. “She promoted the arts continually. So we wanted to ... honor her contribution of 44 years.”
Roubinek said there will be no food served at Art in the Park this year. Instead, concertgoers will be encouraged to support the area eateries impacted by the pandemic, and to order their dinner from them.
“We felt that the businesses had such a hard 2020, so we want to promote the local restaurants,” Roubinek said.
Sponsors make events like Art in the Park possible, and supporters include the Pine City Lions, Pine Area Lions, Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce, Pokegama Lake Association, Pine City Community Education and the New Horizon Thrift Store.
The sweetest time of year got just that much sweeter, as Friday nights this summer in Pine City become magical again because of Art in the Park.
What is Roubinek most excited about?
“Just to get back to it,” she said. “Just to have community gather again.”
