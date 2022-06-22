Dragon athletes wasted little time this week getting back into the weight room. The morning workouts are spearheaded by head basketball coaches Kyle Allen and Ted Hasz. Workouts begin at 8 a.m. and go until 9 a.m. on Mondays to Thursdays mornings. These workouts include a light warm up followed by an hour of agility, plyometrics and power lifts.
Athletes also have opportunities in the evenings, and Monday and Wednesday workouts are from 6-7p.m. and monitored by the football staff. Prior to the Wednesday workout, the football team develops their 7 on 7 program for competitions in July from 5-6 p.m. This practice is open for all high school players.
On Tuesday and Thursday, the wrestling coaches open up the weight room from 6-7 p.m. and roll out a mat for the wrestlers.
Dragon Football Camp begins this week at Pine City High School. Camp begins on Thursday, June 23, through Saturday, June 25, from 5-8 p.m. on the practice fields. With any questions about workouts or camps, reach out to a Dragon coach for more information. #BettertogetherPCdragons#
