STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-2
Case Type: CHIPS
Summons and Notice Child In Need of Protection or Services Matter
In the Matter of:
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
KeriAnn Lydia Darkow, Clarence John Herron and John Teran, Jr.
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Child In Need or Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320, Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court, to be held remotely, you will need to contact Pine County Court Administration at: 320-591-1500 to obtain remote hearing instructions. The hearing will be held on February 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, The Honorable Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
/s/ Heather Powell
By: Heather Powell, Court Operations Associate
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 4, 2021
