STATE OF MINNESOTACOUNTY OF PINE DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-20-310
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
Chad K. Fore and LeAnn S. LeClair,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Michael J. Bent and Annette D. Bent,
husband and wife,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR
UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE,
INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY
DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
All that part of Government Lot Two (2), Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows:
Parcel 1: Lot Sixteen (16), Block Five (5) what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City.
Parcel 2: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Lot 16, Block 5 what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence North in a line that is continuous from the West line of said Lot 16, a distance of 12 ½ feet, thence East and parallel with the North line of said Lot 16, a distance of 50 feet, thence South to the Northeast corner of said Lot 16, thence West along the North line of said Lot 16, to the point of beginning.
Parcel 3: Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), less the North 7 ½ feet, Block 6 of what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City.
Parcel 4: That part of vacated Lake Street as shown in that part formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 16, Block 5 of what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence North along the East line of said Lot 16 a distance of 162.5 feet to the center of what was formerly Alley No. 3, thence East parallel with the South line of said Lot 16, a distance of 30 feet, thence South and parallel with the East line of said Lot 16, a distance of 7 ½ feet, thence East to the West line of Lot 8, Block 6, what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence South along the West line of said Lot 8 to the Southwest corner thereof, thence West to point of beginning.
Said Parcel is also identified by its Parcel Identification Number of 42.0146.000.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title in the names of the Plaintiffs, and to determine that the Defendants have no further right, title, or interest in the above-described real property.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the Defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: July 16, 2020
/s/ John M. Cabek
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Attorney Reg: #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, August 6, 13, 2020
