STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-20-515
SUMMONS
John and Rosemary Nuckols,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
John Doe, Mary Roe, and XYZ Corporation, and all persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you.
Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administration of the above named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
The Law Office of Joshua Nuckols
Joshua Nuckols
100 1st Street, SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Phone: 218/821-0908
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL ESTATE. This legal action involves real estate located in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
That part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter, Section 12, Township 38, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, lying southeasterly of the centerline of County Highway No. 5 (aka Brunswick Road).
AND ALSO
All that part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter lying and being South of the Brunswick Road; and the West 500 feet of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter except that part lying North of the centerline of County Highway No. 5, subject to highway easements; all being in Section 12, Township 38, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain a Judgment that Plainiffs are the fee owners as joint tenants of the real property described above free and clear of all claims of Defendants.
No personal claim is made against any Defendant. If any Defendant on whom this Summons is served unreasonably defends the action, said Defendant shall pay full costs to Plaintiffs.
THE LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA NUCKOLS
Dated: January 12, 2021
/s/ Joshua P. Nuckols
Joshua P. Nuckols (#0399363)
100 1st Street, SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Phone: 218/821-0908
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28 February 4, 2021
