Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.