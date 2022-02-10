The Ultimate Slow Cooker Queso
1 tsp. olive oil
1/2 of a small onion
1 clove of garlic
1 jalapeño pepper
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tomato
3 c. shredded cheese, such as Monterey Jack, Colby Jack, Mexican Chilhuahua, or a shredded Mexican blend
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese
1/2 c. milk plus additional milk if needed
2 Tbsp. cilantro for serving
Brown the vegetables in a medium skillet on the stove top over medium heat, then scrape them into the slow cooker. Add the shredded cheese, cream cheese, and milk and stir to combine all the ingredients. Close the cooker and cook on low for 1-1/2 hours. Stir well, and add 1 or more tablespoonfuls of milk, if needed. Top with cilantro, if desired, and serve. The queso can be kept warm in the slow cooker using the warm function for at least 3 hours.
Miniature Cheesecakes
1 box Sunshine vanilla wafers
30 mini paper cups
2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, room temperature
3/4 c. sugar
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 can (21 oz.) can cherry pie filling
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Have ready, vanilla wafers to fit miniature paper liner cups. Cream together cream cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla until smooth and creamy. Place paper cups in miniature muffin tins. Add 1 vanilla water, or crushed wafer, to fit bottom. Fill each, almost to the top, with cream cheese mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool. Top with cherry pie filling. Yield: about 30 miniature cheesecakes.
