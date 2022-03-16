Superintendent declines idea of potential contract

The Pine City School Board spent about an hour and a half discussing the evaluation of the current school superintendent, Paula Foley, during a closed session prior to their regular school board meeting on Monday, March 14.
Also passed during the closed session was a resolution to solidify school board member conduct “upholding a code of ethics and following a code of conduct and high standards,” stated board chair, Lisa Nos-Tollefson.
The discussion then turned to the search for a superintendent.
Board member, Lezlie Sauter, said she reached out to four firms, and one responded, asking $19,300 for services to find a superintendent. “They do everything from start to finish and will back it up for two years,” said Sauter. “The average candidate sticks around for seven years. They do a thorough background check; no stone goes unturned.”
Board member, Becci Palmblade, said that she thinks it’s the job of the board to hire a superintendent. “I think there are some good things [from hiring a consultant], but I think if we look at superintendent retention, which we did tonight, the board is capable of doing it – we just need to come together and do the work.” Board member, Dan Peterson, said that he agrees with Palmblade.
Palmblade addressed the superintendent evaluation and said that Foley had met all the goals the school board had set out for her and felt the district was moving in a positive direction.
“It would be a new superintendent without experience, possibly,” said Palmblade. “I am not in favor of posting the position. I think June is going to be very hairy for the district with all of the administration leaving, and offering a one year contract to the current superintendent would be wise. I could be wrong.” Palmblade then made a motion to offer Foley an extended contract to “put the conversation to rest.”
Foley responded, “While I appreciate that, I respectively decline.”
“We just spent a significant amount of time and every single goal was met or advanced on … this is extremely disheartening,” said Nos-Tollefson with strong emotion. “I’m very sad.”
The discussion turned back to whether to hire an outside consultant to search for a new superintendent. Sauter said, “I’m concerned that we have a new administrative assistant and don’t want to dump all of this in her lap – I say hire a search company. Yes, it’s our job to hire, but some tasks should be left to professionals.” She added that she felt the community engagement could cost the board members several hours.
A motion was made by Sauter to hire the firm. Board member, Tim Geisler, seconded the motion. Both Nos-Tollefson and board member, Dan Peterson, said they would like to read through the proposal before approving.
The issue was brought to a vote since there was a motion and second. The vote resulted in a 3-3 split, with Nos-Tollefson, Peterson and Palmblade voting against hiring an outside consultant to search for a superintendent and Geisler, Ames and Sauter voting in favor of the motion. JacLynn Cavillin was present at the special meeting prior to the regular board meeting but was not present for the vote. The motion failed, but board members left the door open to further discussion.
It was agreed upon that the position would be posted.
School board member resigns
A press release was sent out by Superintendent Paula Foley on Tuesday, March 15, that the Pine City School Board received a letter of resignation from board chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson effective immediately. Nos-Tollefson noted the challenges of serving during a difficult time and expressed confidence that there “are leaders in the community that hold a skill set better suited to meet the needs of our educational district.” She expressed deep care for the students and staff in our community.
“As superintendent, I am deeply saddened that Dr. Nos-Tollefson has been negatively impacted by serving on the school board,” said Superintendent Foley. “As a society, we ask a lot of locally-elected officials. I appreciated working alongside Dr. Nos-Tollefson. This is a difficult resignation to accept and a setback for our community.”
With the resignation, Vice-Chair Dan Peterson will lead the School Board. Filling the vacant seat on the board will be placed on a future Board agenda for discussion.
