The Pine City School District may be closing in on its next pick for superintendent.
From an initial pool of five candidates being interviewed on April 24, the Pine City School Board has narrowed the search to two candidates, who were scheduled to have their second interviews on April 28.
• Paula Foley is the managing director at ReSetSchools Consulting in St. Cloud. She is an adjunct professor at Concordia-University-Portland and was superintendent of Warroad Public Schools from 2015-17.
• Cindy Stolp is the director of Early Childhood Special Education at Pine City Public Schools.
Current Pine City Schools Superintendent Curt Tryggestad announced his plans to resign from that position on June 30, triggering a search for a new superintendent.
Tryggestad has served as superintendent of the Pine City School District since the summer of 2019. At that time he signed a three-year contract with the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.