The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) are supporting local students by donating a gift of money for the Mary Murphy fund. “Now more than ever, we as a community, need to reach out to each other and give help when we can,” said Jenna Steele, AFSCME President. “Support your local food shelf and/or the Dragon food shelf at school if you are looking for other ways to spread compassion. It won’t go unnoticed. I would like to Thank Dihanna for all you do to organize this for us.”
