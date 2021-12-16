Murphy fund

Pictured are Jenna Steele AFSCME President, Dihanna Fedder and Jan Cummins, AFSCME Treasurer.

 Photo Provided

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) are supporting local students by donating a gift of money for the Mary Murphy fund. “Now more than ever, we as a community, need to reach out to each other and give help when we can,” said Jenna Steele, AFSCME President. “Support your local food shelf and/or the Dragon food shelf at school if you are looking for other ways to spread compassion. It won’t go unnoticed. I would like to Thank Dihanna for all you do to organize this for us.”

