Supporting mental health

Pictured from right to left are Rochelle, Joel and John.

 Photo Submitted

The Pine County LAC(Local Advisory Council) on Mental Health put together Mental Health Support Baskets on February 8, 2022. The baskets will be donated to the Sandstone Essentia Hospital and to the Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team in our area to be given out to individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis. The Pine County LAC is made up of members who have a loved one or have experienced living with a mental health diagnosis. To support their efforts in their pursuit, a number of area providers also attend the meetings.  

