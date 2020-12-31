Surviving the blizzard of the century

“I know something happened to Hans,” Ginny said repeatedly as she paced the floor of the small cottage Monday evening, Nov. 11, 1940. She had kissed Hans good-bye that morning as he left for work at the Pokegama Tuberculosis Sanatorium. Hans and Ginny has been married two days. A blizzard had developed during the day and the terrible thought that Hans got caught in the storm on his way to or from work kept going through her head.
Ginny thought back to Saturday, Nov. 9 – their wedding day. They had been married in the Pine City Zion Lutheran Church parsonage. The weather was warm and sunny – spring like. They were grateful for such a beautiful day. After the wedding, everyone enjoyed a big home cooked dinner at her parent’s farm. A wedding dance at the Island Hotel ended the day’s festivities.
Monday morning, skies began to darken. Rain started falling. The skies got darker and darker. Strong winds came out of the southwest. Temperatures dropped below freezing. Rain turned to sleet. Sleet turned to snow.
Ginny was alone. She had no telephone, no radio. Snow covered the windows. Wind and snow buffeted the outside of the little cottage. A fire in the wood stove barely kept the cold away. The blizzard continued throughout the day and into the evening.
Ginny kept the kerosene lantern burning. The lantern’s glow and the light from the small stove kept the darkness away. Tuesday morning came and went. “Where was Hans?” Ginny feared she might never see him again. She thought she might already be a widow.
Ida Kupsch, her near neighbor, stopped by and encouraged Ginny to pray with her. Together they prayed for Hans’ safe return. She assured Ginny that, “God won’t let anything happen to Hans.” But it didn’t stop Ginny from worrying that “something had happened to Hans…that he had gotten caught in the blizzard.”
The storm began to taper off on Tuesday. Ginny prayed that Hans would soon be home. The cottage door opened. Through a cloud of white frosty fog, she saw Hans. Her prayers has been answered.
In the warmth and closeness of the small cottage, Hans told her what had happened. “On my way to work I didn’t get very far out of the driveway when the car got stuck in the snow drift. I walked the rest of the way to the Sanatorium. The blowing snow made it hard to see. I walked along the lake shore so I wouldn’t get lost. Sometimes I had to cross swampy areas to stay close to the lake.
“At the Sanitorium, I helped keep the furnaces and boilers going. A transformer had blown so we didn’t have electricity. We kept the emergency generators going to supply power for the Sanatorium.
I couldn’t come home Monday night because hard packed snow drifts blocked the roads. Telephone lines were down so I couldn’t call Kupsch’s to tell you I was okay. And they needed me at work.”
Hans continued, “When the storm let up on Tuesday, Dr. Callahan’s son-in-law and me walked the five miles to Pine City and alerted the electric company of the power outage. We rode the electric company’s truck back to the Sanatorium. A snowplow cleared a path through the snow drifts ahead of us. Now everything is okay at the Sanatorium. And we are okay, too!”
Hans and Ginny had survived the Armistice Day Blizzard. However, 49 people perished in Minnesota in what became known as the Blizzard of the Century.
Written by Barbara Christensen. Virginia (Ginny) and Hans Christensen suppled the information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.