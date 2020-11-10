Justin Jordan Schleret, 38, of Sandstone has been charged with felony burglary, fleeing a peace officer and reckless driving after a high speed chase through residential areas on Oct. 30.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on Oct. 30, deputies of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office traveled to a grocery store in Hinckley in order to take Schleret into custody on an Apprehend and Detain Order issued by the Department of Corrections.
A deputy arrived outside the grocery store and went to the open driver’s window of the brown Buick Century where Schleret was seated. The deputy informed Schleret that he was under arrest and instructed him to step out of the vehicle.
The deputy states that he began to open the unlocked driver’s door, but the defendant grabbed the door and forcefully pulled it closed and said something along the lines of “I don’t think I’m going to jail.”
The deputy’s squad car was in front of Schleret’s vehicle, and Schleret allegedly accelerated behind the squad car and fled onto Old Highway 61 North. Law enforcement pursued Schleret’s vehicle through residential areas at speeds of 65 miles per hour. It was daylight hours when the public was likely to be on the roadway by foot, vehicle, or bicycle.
Another deputy attempted to block Schleret’s vehicle from re-entering Highway 61. The Buick Century slowed down but drove around the deputy’s squad. However, that deputy used a pursuit intervention technique maneuver and was able to disable the vehicle’s rear driver’s side tire.
Deputies report that Schleret continued driving the vehicle and stopped just north of where the pursuit began, then exited the vehicle and ran through an alley behind a gas station. Deputies continued the pursuit on foot.
A bystander said they saw Schleret run into an apartment building. The deputies set up a perimeter as a third deputy and his K-9 partner Hazard performed a track.
Law enforcement determined from witness statements, a fresh footprint, and Hazard’s track that Schleret was hiding in a particular apartment. However, Schleret refused to come to the door. A search warrant was drafted and signed. Law enforcement could see into the apartment and saw that Schleret had barricaded the door.
Deputies report that they issued numerous more commands that Schleret failed to follow. They then made forced entry into the apartment. Schleret was found hiding in a bathroom and was apprehended at gun point.
Drug paraphernalia was allegedly found on Schleret and in the vehicle. Law enforcement interviewed the apartment’s resident, who was not home at the time. She said she did not know Schleret and that he did not have permission to be in the apartment.
Schleret has been charged with felony second-degree burglary, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felony fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving. The maximum charge is 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
