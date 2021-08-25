An investigation into a suspicious person in Sandstone on Aug. 19 has led to criminal charges for one suspect, and ongoing investigation into several others and the resolution of a number of theft investigations in the area.
Burglary reported
On Aug. 12, a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on Crooked Creek Road in Hinckley, on a report of a burglary.
The property owner said he had last been at the property Aug. 3, and when he returned Aug. 12 he discovered that his camper trailer had been broken into and that the shed on his property had been damaged by something hitting the overhead garage door.
The property owner was missing multiple items from the shed, including a four-wheeler, tools and a shotgun, with a total value over $15,000.
Suspect confronted
On Aug. 19, another deputy was on routine patrol in Sandstone at approximately 12:54 a.m. There had been incidents of property damage and theft in the area so he was watching for any suspicious individuals.
The deputy’s attention was drawn to two minor males walking around. They told him they had seen a man running across the alley behind the deputy. The deputy did not see anyone at the time but soon after did see a man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes walking south. He was wearing a backpack and carrying another bag.
The deputy approached the male and noticed he appeared out of breath and was noticeably sweating. In addition to the black sweatshirt and sweatpants he was also wearing black gloves. He denied having been with the other males on the street and said he had been out jogging. He was not able to provide an address or name of the friend’s house he said he was coming from.
Another deputy arrived to assist and both officers noted that the man appeared nervous, kept looking around, and seemed to be looking for an opportunity to flee. They were suspicious he was involved in thefts or burglaries given the circumstances. After first giving a false name, he was later identified as Damien Lee Beaulieu, 18, of Bagley.
One deputy asked Beaulieu if he would show them what was in his bags. He agreed to do so. The deputies reported that when he opened the backpack Beaulieu pulled out a brown and metal short-barrel/sawed-off shotgun. Both officers drew their weapons and directed Beaulieu to put the gun down. Beaulieu complied with putting the gun down but then resisted being detained when a deputy attempted to handcuff him. Beaulieu pulled his arm away with force and tried to run away but the officers were able to stop him. Beaulieu continued to struggle with the officers and they eventually had to take him to the ground, where he continued to struggle before finally being successfully handcuffed.
The shotgun was determined to be a Springfield 12 gauge shotgun with a modified barrel that had been shortened to 15 inches. The gun was unloaded but five shotgun shells were in the backpack where it had been.
Suspect statements
According to the officers on the scene, Beaulieu told them that the gun was stolen, and he had used a metal saw and drills to shorten the barrel after he stole it.
Beaulieu stated that he had been with two friends earlier. He was looking for a car in Sandstone to steal so they could go to California. He separated from the others and broke into a gray Jeep and stole cash out of it.
Beaulieu cooperated in showing the deputies four vehicles that he had broken into that night in a back lot near the alley between Main and Commercial Avenue.
The owner of the shotgun identified it as one that had been stolen off his property between Aug. 3 and Aug. 12.
Investigators spoke to Beaulieu, who said that he and others had been involved in stealing about six cars recently. He gave details on those thefts, which matched reports of stolen vehicles.
• He said they stole a red Jeep/SUV from Brainerd to drive to Pine County. That vehicle was recovered by police at a gas station between Hinckley and Pine City.
• He said another person stole a Nissan Rogue from one of the chalets in Hinckley. That car was recovered on Aug. 17.
• Beaulieu said he and another person stole a red Buick from the chalet at the casino in Hinckley. That car was recovered on Grace Lake Road on Aug. 15. When it was recovered, it had the license plates from the stolen Nissan Rogue on it.
• He said another person stole a Dodge Challenger and he was in the truck when it got stuck near the Wisconsin border with no tires on the back. Beaulieu said a handgun was in the truck when it was stolen and it was given to another man. That vehicle was stolen and recovered on Aug. 9 on Markeville Road just into Burnett County. The rear tires to the vehicle were destroyed and the vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
Beaulieu also admitted that he and two males had stolen items from the Crooked Creek Road address, including a side-by-side Honda ATV, and gave details of how they carried out the crime.
Following that lead, deputies obtained search warrants for two properties and were able to recover more stolen property. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office reports that the investigation is ongoing.
Criminal charges
Damien Lee Beaulieu, 18, of Bagley has been charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary, one felony count of third-degree burglary, one felony count of possessing a short-barrel shotgun, two felony counts of theft, two felony counts of receiving stolen property and other misdemeanor charges.
The maximum penalty for these charges is 20 years in prison, a $35,000 fine, or both.
