Suspicions, collisions, decisions

You find out something new every day. And every once in a while, you even get paid for it.
I received an email the other day from Maddie Roen, who said she was with the HumanFIRST Laboratory at the University of Minnesota.
“We are conducting a brief online research study about Minnesota roadway designs,” she wrote. “We are seeking volunteers from Pine City to participate in this study and were interested in posting in the Pine City Pioneer.”
Now, I get a lot of emails, and there are days when it seems like every other one is part of some sort of scam. And I would rather have my toenails yanked out than accidentally pull our readers into a grift. So I thought I should look up these guys before I did anything else. A quick Google search later and there they were at www.humanfirst.umn.edu:
“The HumanFIRST (Human Factors Interdisciplinary Research in Safety and Transportation) Laboratory employs the tools and methods of psychology and human factors engineering to improve scientific understanding of driver performance and cognitive functions. The HumanFIRST Laboratory is a facility of the University of Minnesota’s Department of Mechanical Engineering”
It seemed legit. But what was this online survey all about?
“Share your knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, and watch informational footage to learn how they work, and share your feedback. To be eligible, you must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. If you complete the study, you will receive $10 via mailed check. This study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afaskqGC1imvihD
Hmm. I get pretty suspicious when I am asked to fill out online surveys –and doubly suspicious when they say they’re going to pay me.
But they seemed to check out. And sometimes you just gotta bite the bullet, take a risk. So I clicked the link.
And a few minutes later I was taking a survey, which included a short video about a kind of intersection I had never heard of before. They call it a “Reduced Conflict Intersection, and they are mostly used when a road cuts across a busy highway. They are meant to prevent the t-bone crashes on those roadways that so often prove fatal – rather than cutting straight across, you take a right turn, then a u-turn, then a right turn. It’s easier to see it than explain it. Apparently there are 18 of these intersections already around Minnesota.
Well, I’m not always the biggest fan of change, but if it saves lives, I’m OK with learning something new.
And a couple of weeks later I got a shiny check for $10 from the U of M. Hot diggity! Date night with the wife at the A&W drive up – here we come.
So if you want to find out more about roadway design, have 20 minutes to spare, and could use an extra $10, check out that survey. And just to be clear - neither I nor the Pioneer am receiving any sort of payment for promoting this survey. I just think it’s kind of neat. Here’s a shortened link for you: https://bit.ly/3r9svx7
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
