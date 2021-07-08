Sweetest wheels on the water

Local artist Joe Blaha spent many hours creating this floating replica of a powder-blue 1957 Chevy – complete with details like giant pink dice hanging from the canopy, headlights and a “CLA” (Cross Lake Association) license plate. With a little help from crew members Bruce Lightner, Sue Lightner, Mary Fortney and Nancy Haupt, he was rewarded with first place in the Cross Lake Fourth of July Boat Parade. 

 

 Photo Provided

