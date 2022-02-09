Pine City Parks & Recreation will host its second annual Sweetheart Skate on Saturday, Feb.19 at Hilltop Recreation Area. Activities will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can expect music, bonfires and games.
“We call the event a sweetheart skate, but with all the activities we are going to offer there is something for everyone,” said Stacy O’Rourke, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Pine City. “For non-skaters we are offering snow games and bonfires. For skaters, we will be playing old school roller rink games like four corners and limbo.”
The special event will be set up to allow guests to choose what activities fit them best, depending on their preference. All guests planning to skate will need to bring their own ice skates.
“Pine City Parks and Recreation does not have a skate rental program.” O’Rourke said. “That is why we have decided to offer snow games, so that everyone is included in the fun. “
What are snow games? Simply put, they are fun yard games happening in the snow. O’Rourke also encourages attendees to bring their own chairs and snacks if they plan to spend some time around the fire pits.
For those brave enough to attend an outdoor event in February, the fun starts at noon on Feb. 19. You can learn more about Hilltop Recreation Area on the City website at pinecitygov.com/parksrecreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.