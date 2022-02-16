Sylvia A. Hudak

Sylvia Alice West was born April 25, 1931, to Arnold West and Anna (Wing) Hellstrom in Medicine Hat, Alberta Canada. They moved to Minnesota when she was about 3, which is where the rest of her siblings were born. She graduated from Rush City High School in 1949, so her class was always know as the “49ers.” After high school she moved to Minneapolis and worked at a drug store. While in Minneapolis, she met and married Kenneth Brown, and Linda was born in August 1954. After her first husband passed away from cancer in 1958, she and Linda moved back to Rush City. The next year, she met and married her second husband, Mike Hudak, on Aug. 22, 1959. They had 3 children: Steve in April 1961; Michelle in January 1963; and Kristi in September 1965.
Sylvia worked at the Pine County Auditor’s Office from 1971 until her retirement in 1994. After that, she spent time with grandchildren and traveling with Mike and friends. On Feb. 15, 2016, she moved into Ecumen North Branch, and lived there until she passed away on Feb. 6, 2022, at the age of 90.
Sylvia is survived by her children Linda (Tom) Winn of Fridley, Steve (Trish) Hudak of North Newton, Kansas, Michelle Hudak (Scott Eekhoff) of Ham Lake, and Kristi (Scott) Teich of Pine City; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Jean Christensen of Cambridge, Yvonne Lind of Rush City, Carolyn Sundvall of Washington; brother-in-law Dean Halberg of Arizona; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold West and Anna Hellstrom; stepfather William Hellstrom; husbands Kenneth Brown and Mike Hudak; brothers Jim (Pat) West and David Hellstrom; sister Glennys Halberg; and brothers-in-law Harold Lind, Don Christensen, and James Sundvall.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Sylvia at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was from 5 to 7 p.m on Tuesday, Feb. 15. at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area at the church. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pine City.
Memorials in Sylvia’s memory may be directed to: Ecumen Hospice, 38794 6th Avenue, North Branch, MN 55056 or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 555 8th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
