Sylvia Johanneson

Sylvia (Wood) Johanneson passed away peacefully of natural causes on Jan. 13, 2022.
Sylvia was born Aug. 15, 1936 in Pine City. The smartest kid in the class for most of her life, she won a scholarship to the University of Minnesota where she received a degree in speech therapy and met her husband, John.
A lifelong learner, Sylvia embraced poetry, pottery, languages and singing, eventually earning a Masters in adult education. Sylvia used her academic training and natural talents as a committed volunteer and joyous grandmother who delighted in concocting intellectually stimulating yet grounding activities for her beloved grandchildren.
Sylvia’s lifetime included remarkable good fortune, punctuated by heartbreaking accidents that took many loved ones too soon. Through it all, Sylvia maintained her vivacity, inspiring and supporting the people around her to make the most of their lives. Sylvia was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by son John, husband John, sister Elaine Piel and parents Bernard and Mildred Wood. She is survived by daughter Sarah Clark (Whitney), daughter-in-law Lisa Grueneberg (Jim Tokarski), grandchildren Grace, Sophie, Peter, and Danny, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life with family and friends will take place in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.