Sylvia Raudabaugh

Sylvia Gladys Raudabaugh, of Pine City, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. She was 92 years old.
Sylvia was born in Sept. 9, 1929 to parents Jorgen and Marie (Mikkelson) Rasmussen on the family farm in Rock Creek Township. She attended the Lincoln District 15 Country School and graduated in 1947 from the Pine City High School. Sylvia attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth in Elementary Education. While in school, she worked for room and board for a Duluth family taking care of their special needs son Monte, on weekends she would ride the greyhound bus back to her parent’s farm in Pine City. After graduating, Sylvia began teaching 3rd grade in Carlton, where she stayed for two years before returning home to teach at the Milburn Country School, South East of Pine City.
Sylvia was united in marriage to Robert Clark Raudabaugh on Dec. 31, 1950 in Rush City. Together the couple lived with Clarks parents on the family farm. Sylvia took a break from teaching to raise her three children, Linda, Larry, and Lee and help on the farm. In 1962, once all three kids were in school, Sylvia took a job teaching west of Pine City at the Jarvis Bay Country School. She taught there for four years and then another two years at the District 28 country school until it was consolidated with the Pine City schools. She was then offered a job to teach 3rd grade at the Rush City School, but right before school began she was moved to 6th grade, which she taught for a year, then 5th grade the next year, and finally to 4th grade where she stayed until she retired in 1978. She and Clark retired to the farm, where they raised short horn beef cattle and made maple syrup each spring. In 2004 she and Clark sold the family farm to their granddaughter Krista and built a new home just to the east of the farm. She loved to relax on her porch and watch the birds come to her feeders.
Sylvia loved to spend time outdoors. In the spring she would tap the maple trees and cook down the sap into maple syrup. In the early summer she would tend to her large patch of raspberries and strawberries, picking and giving the berries away or making batches of jam to enjoy all year long. Sylvia enjoyed tending to her flowers, and spent many years helping out on her son Lee’s vegetable farm. Every year Sylvia would can and freeze lots of fruits and veggies to last through the winter months. She was a wonderful cook and baker, famous for her cookies, Danish Kringle, and Fattimon. She was always ready for a break with a pot of coffee and cookies for everyone.
Sylvia enjoyed many trips with Clark, including Door County, Wisconsin to pick cherries, and Alaska and Illinois to visit family and friends. She enjoyed a number of winters spent with family and friends in Apache Junctions, Arizona. In her younger years, Sylvia loved riding her horse Flicka. She enjoyed painting watercolors and rosemaling. Sylvia loved her family and always enjoyed cooking and entertaining for the holidays and card nights. She will be dearly missed.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Clark Raudabaugh; son Larry Raudabaugh; son-in-law Frank Libra Jr. daughter-in-law Beverley Raudabaugh; granddaughter Nicole Richards; sister Lillian (Walfred) Dahlstrom, brothers Ted (Anna and Marlys) Rasmussen and Robert Rasmussen; brother-in-law Ronald “Zig” Carlson.
She is survived by her children Linda Libra of Hinckley, Lee (Julie) Raudabaugh of Pine City and Barbara Raudabaugh of Pine City; grandchildren; Kerry (Denny) Post, Krista (Roy) Matson, Lucas (Carey) Raudabaugh, Nick (Abbie) Raudabaugh; Katy (Matt) Hamilton, and Amy Raudabaugh; great grandchildren, Ethan and Kayla Dummann, Nathan Post, Trent Raudabaugh, Levi Matson, Landon Raudabaugh, Savannah, Dakota, and Madison Clark; sister Marge Carlson of Sauk Centre; and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022. Inurnment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Pine City. Memorials are preferred for Alzheimer’s Research or school supplies for kids in need. Arrangements are entrusted to the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at [www.aifuneralhome.com]www.aifuneralhome.com.
