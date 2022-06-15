Tad Russel Hilborn

Tad Hilborn of Pine City, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at the age of 64.
Tad Russell Hilborn was born on August 19, 1957 in Valley City, North Dakota. He went on to pursue a variety of occupations, including selling shoes, bartending, remodeling, and working with vulnerable adults.
But Tad’s real love was accumulating stuff. Nothing was in bad enough condition to be thrown away. And his joy would double if he could later find a new home for the stuff. Tad was also known for his big heart and his inability to deny anyone anything.
Tad is survived by Mike Schmitz, his partner and eventual husband of 34 years; mother Katherine Schulz; father and step-mother Russell and Marlys Hilborn; loving friend Krista Martin; step-son Adam Martin (Louisa McIntyre); brothers Jeffrey (Michelle), Paul (Nancy), and Matthew; step-sisters Stacy (Greg) Eisert, Suzanne (Jim) Robinson, Karen Crooks; step-brothers Jeff Crooks, Gary (Teri) Crooks; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tad was preceded in death by his step-father Reverend Warren Schulz; step-sisters Stephanie Schulz, Sandra Schulz.
A memorial service for Tad was held Saturday, June 4th at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.