Take a walk in history

Did you know that Pine City once had a hotel that could serve 100 guests a grand ten course meal? All while being serenaded by an orchestra from St. Paul? Or did you know that one of the first female pharmacists once worked in Pine City?
Soon you’ll be able to learn all this and more in a new way as you enjoy strolling around town. The Pine City History Association is planning a history walk called “History in this Spot” around Pine City and are looking for local businesses who want to participate as stops in Pine City.
The idea, said local historian Judy Scholin, came from a community planning (CAP) meeting last summer. “We are in the phase of signing up locations that will be included,” said Scholin. “What we need now is for locations who would like to be included to sign up. We are focusing on business locations, not private residences. The locations in the downtown area have the longest histories which make them great fits for this program, but other locations are possible as well.”
Scholin said that their history group has volunteers have spent all winter gathering information history on local attractions addresses to share with participants of the project.
For each participating location, the Pine City Area History Association will create an 11” x 17” poster containing history specific to that location. In addition, each site will have a web page that contains additional history. Each location can choose whether to display their poster inside or outside of their building. A promotional map showing the participating locations will also be created.
Scholin said the walk will be self-guided and available any time, and although signs located inside a business may only be available when the business is open depending where they are located.
Only two things are required to participate: a place to display the poster and a one time fee of $20 to help cover the cost of the frame. The project is partially funded by an anonymous donor and with financial support from the Pine City Area History Association.
For more information on being a partnering business, visit https://www.pinecityhistory.com/ where you can find the link to register at the bottom of the “History in this Spot” page.
Scholin is also encouraging people to share any photos, memorabilia or memories they may have about a specific site. They can share via email: pcahistory@gmail.com or call (320) 322-9208 and leave a message and phone number. Someone will return the call. “ We are happy to arrange a pick up or to scan or photograph items that are shared with us,” she said.
“We are hoping to have the walk available before the end of the summer so it is important that we get participants signed up as soon as possible,” added Scholin.
