There is a hidden gem in a brick building in Askov. It whispers quietly of times gone by. Some of the stories are forgotten, others are not.
The Pine County Historical Museum in Askov boasts 50,000 square feet of treasures from bygone eras. There are many mysteries to uncover at the museum, from vintage household items and a large doll collection to a 7,000 year old bison skull among many others. The historical society formed in 1948, said Arla Budd, retired executive director. The collection grew over the years and in the late 1950s a serious hunt for a permanent location began.The historical society was set to move into an empty general store built in 1905. At that time Askov was known as Partridge.
According to the historical society, the organization prepared for the move in August, 1961, from the basement of the Pine City VFW to the building in Askov. When they attempted to retrieve their treasures from the VFW they discovered the entire collection had been stolen.
The determined group once more began collecting local artifacts and moved into the building in Askov in 1963.
The organization continued to outgrow several homes over the years including a train depot, a church and a fire hall before settling into the old Askov school building.
The current location opened to the public in the spring of 2012 and includes a gift shop, cafe and a banquet hall.
Every room is utilized, even the hallways. The museum has almost 30 exhibit areas, from a military room, textile room and an extensive doll collection.
THE DOLL ROOM
The dolls range from a few inches tall to about four feet tall and represent many styles and years. There are vintage doll houses, miniature tin dishes and doll buggies as well as porcelain, cloth and composition dolls.
Helen Clarke, a board member at the time, volunteered to help set up the doll room. Clarke said it took several years to complete. She donated around 200 pieces from her personal collection. The 84-year-old said she received her first doll when she was a little girl but is not sure when she began collecting them. Clarke said she played with her dolls as a child, unlike Budd, who could only look at her collector dolls before they were put back in the original boxes. Budd donated several of her “Storybook dolls” including the boxes, all in pristine condition.
Other notable dolls in the room include Howdy Doody, Charlie McCarthy and a doll and buggy from the 1850s. According to the museum, the set was a gift to a child before she left her home country to come to the United States in 1850. The name of the home country and the child have been lost over the years, but her doll with a metal head and soft body are safe in the museum for other little girls to admire.
Clarke admits she kept about 100 of her favorite dolls from her collection. She said her favorite is a composition doll she received as a young child. It is made of molded sawdust. The composition dolls are sensitive to heat, light and moisture and need extra care to keep them from deteriorating.
Clarke said other favorite dolls are from 1880 and made of porcelain and a French fashion doll with a glass head and arms.
The Shirley Temple is her favorite collection in the doll room. Clarke donated a book listing everything from an auction that sold Shirley Temple’s childhood toys as well as several items from her own collection.
“It’s an interesting history,” said Clark. She encourages residents to take a stroll through the museum.
